JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Price Target to $8.00

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVIR. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $478.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.49%. Analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 107,499 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 8,302.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 140,818 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 827.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 40,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

