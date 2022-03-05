JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.96) to GBX 350 ($4.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

