JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target to $22.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.71.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $71.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

