JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target to $60.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanterix from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.60.

Quanterix stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.60. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $47,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,047 shares of company stock valued at $396,471. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 326.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

