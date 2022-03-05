Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Lowered to $178.00 at Mizuho

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $182.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KRTX. Wedbush raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $98.90 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $161.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.42 and its 200 day moving average is $120.01.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $1,010,745.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,684 shares of company stock worth $3,570,854. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,776,000 after acquiring an additional 46,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

