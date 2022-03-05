KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy”

DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

KBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,733,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.56 and a beta of 1.27. KBR has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 488.89%.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in KBR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

