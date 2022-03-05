Keep Network Trading Up 18% Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001848 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $474.79 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00035617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00104448 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 651,576,248 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

