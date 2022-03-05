Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Kellogg by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of K stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $64.95. 2,723,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,011. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a one year low of $57.69 and a one year high of $68.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts recently commented on K shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
