KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sterling Check in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Check’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ STER opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sterling Check by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

