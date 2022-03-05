KeyCorp Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $126.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s current price.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.23.

EOG opened at $118.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average is $91.20. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $120.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,393 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

