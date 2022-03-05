Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will post $408.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $408.00 million and the highest is $408.04 million. Kforce posted sales of $363.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KFRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $72.08. The stock had a trading volume of 67,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,161. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.11. Kforce has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kforce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 2.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 6.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Kforce by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

