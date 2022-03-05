Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) PT Lowered to C$200.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.38.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of KXSCF stock opened at $111.61 on Thursday. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $180.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day moving average of $143.12.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.