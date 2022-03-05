Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Cut to C$208.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.11% from the company’s previous close.

KXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$216.38.

TSE KXS opened at C$143.34 on Thursday. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$124.05 and a 12 month high of C$229.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$158.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$180.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 35,835.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

