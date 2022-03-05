Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.94

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 9751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031,729 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,680,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after buying an additional 318,928 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,257,000 after buying an additional 1,322,596 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,490,000 after buying an additional 2,745,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,376,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,929,000 after buying an additional 894,964 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

