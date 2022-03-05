Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.94

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 9751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.
Several research firms have weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63.
About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
