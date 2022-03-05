Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Down 33.6% in February

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the January 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Kion Group stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 72,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIGRY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

