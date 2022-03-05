Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Short Interest Update

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 161.8% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. Kismet Acquisition Three has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.97.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIII. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three by 7,750.4% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,433,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,626 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,955,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,798,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,835,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,687,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.
