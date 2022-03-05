KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $20,790.00 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $20,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Keefer Mcgovern Lehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,080 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $16,632.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.49. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $18.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 835.23% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.56) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -11.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLXE. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 54,149 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KLX Energy Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 83,461 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 414,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 238,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

