KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $518.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $20.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.21%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 126.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

