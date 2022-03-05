KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KnowBe4 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

KNBE opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.26.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $264,025.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,432,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,107,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

