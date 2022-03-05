Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 9.8% This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $61.68 million and $1.73 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.53 or 0.00292842 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00076408 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00085575 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000112 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004088 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,553,695 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

