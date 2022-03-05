Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.75.

KOP stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. 44,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Koppers has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Koppers by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,136,000 after purchasing an additional 71,259 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Koppers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Koppers by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Koppers by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

