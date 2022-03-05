Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KRYS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.80.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 30.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

