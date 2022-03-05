Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $85.20

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.20 and last traded at $85.98, with a volume of 70929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KUBTY. Citigroup cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kubota presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

