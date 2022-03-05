Kylin (KYL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $230,631.00

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Kylin coin can now be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kylin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kylin has a market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $230,631.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kylin Profile

KYL is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

