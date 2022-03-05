Lake Street Capital Trims DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Target Price to $34.00

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DermTech currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.84. DermTech has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DermTech by 160.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DermTech by 36.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in DermTech by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 73.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

