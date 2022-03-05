Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $156.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $147.24 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 439.3% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Landstar System by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

