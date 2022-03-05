Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Sells $127,065.80 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $127,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $52.84.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.
