Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Sells $40,216.96 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,216.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LTRX opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.51 million, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Lantronix, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.11.

About Lantronix (Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.