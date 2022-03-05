Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWIM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Latham Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

SWIM stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth $186,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

