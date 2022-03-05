Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SWIM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Latham Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

