Laurentian Bank of Canada Lowers Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target to C$3.25

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AR. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.53.

Shares of AR opened at C$2.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of C$725.09 million and a P/E ratio of 7.00. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.90 and a 52 week high of C$4.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.81.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

