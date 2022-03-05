LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in LCI Industries by 344.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in LCI Industries by 150.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE LCII traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.81. 123,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,590. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.56. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.05.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.47. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

