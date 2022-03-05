Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 200 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,230 shares of company stock valued at $57,379,647. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $262.87 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.50 and its 200-day moving average is $250.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 63.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

