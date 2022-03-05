Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.01 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,926 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNOV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth $18,375,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FNOV opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.