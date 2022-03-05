Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $228.43 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $225.14 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.22.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

