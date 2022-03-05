Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $281.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.23. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $241.88 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

