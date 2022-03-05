Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 12,622 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,622 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAUG. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 433.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $96,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $210,000.

FAUG opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

