Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered Level One Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th.

LEVL stock opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 29.28%. Equities analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Level One Bancorp by 26.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

