LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Trading Down 5.2%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 32,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 49,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The company has a market capitalization of C$39.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41.
LexaGene Company Profile (CVE:LXG)
