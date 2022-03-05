LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Trading Down 5.2%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 32,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 49,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a market capitalization of C$39.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41.

LexaGene Company Profile

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

