LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LFVN opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $68.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Beindorff acquired 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

