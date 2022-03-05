Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lifeway Foods were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of LWAY opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.74. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.