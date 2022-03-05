Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.59 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $204.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 35.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

