Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 559,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 235,756 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 571.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 151,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 128,685 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 944,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 107,991 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 45.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 337,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

