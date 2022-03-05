Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 559,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 235,756 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 571.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 151,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 128,685 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 944,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 107,991 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 45.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 337,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lincoln Educational Services (Get Rating)
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.