LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $93.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.57.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $472,826. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 892.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $88,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

