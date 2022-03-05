LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Monica L. Greenberg Sells 3,247 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $76,369.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.31. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Several analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities cut LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove cut LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 249.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

