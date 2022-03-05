Lobstex (LOBS) Market Capitalization Achieves $743,007.44

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $743,007.44 and approximately $162,491.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 148.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,236,802 coins and its circulating supply is 23,161,375 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

