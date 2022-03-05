LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 466,289 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,603,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

