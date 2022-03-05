LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Plans GBX 2.20 Dividend

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 249.40 ($3.35) on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.85). The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 266.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 263.08.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LMP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.29) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.09) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.42) to GBX 283 ($3.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.76) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 281.63 ($3.78).
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
