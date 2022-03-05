LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Plans GBX 2.20 Dividend

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 249.40 ($3.35) on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.85). The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 266.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 263.08.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.29) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.09) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.42) to GBX 283 ($3.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.76) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 281.63 ($3.78).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.