LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 78,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RNLC opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $35.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

