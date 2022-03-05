LPL Financial LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,052 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group Profile (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.